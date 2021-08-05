District 38 releases guidance for students, staff returning to school

Based on guidance from El Paso County Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines, District 38 is updating its return to school guidelines.

Mask usage is recommended by public health officials, but it is not required for any individual inside District 38 school buildings to wear one.

Masks will, however, be required on school buses.

In addition, the district will not enforce any physical distancing; instead, people are encouraged to maintain a respectful, appropriate physical distance.

District 38 will not mandate the vaccine among staff or students and will not require students or staff to notify the district of their vaccine status.

Any student showing symptoms of any illness is required to stay home, and if they are COVID-19 symptoms, it's recommended they seek clinical evaluation, including testing, as soon as possible after symptoms develop.

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 will spend at least 10 days (specifically ten 24-hour periods) in isolation once symptoms occur, and 24 hours after being fever-free and showing an improvement of symptoms.

For people who have not had symptoms, isolation lasts 10 days from the day they had their first positive test.

While fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19, all individuals exposed are advised monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms develop.

Public health guidance may change depending on circumstances in the community, and District 38 may change guidance as well.

For more information on El Paso County Public Health recommendations, click here.