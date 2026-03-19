Finds Under $40 - Songs and community at the Bristol Beer Choir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organisations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Bristol Beer Choir.

Hosted at Bristol Brewing Company in the Ivywild School, this no-audition choir meets each Sunday from 6:30 - 8:00 pm to build community, collaborate in song, and maybe raise a pint.

"So in some ways, it's similar to bar trivia," commented Wes Sparkes, the choir's director and founder, "There's a community that meets once a week at the brewery. The difference is the thing that brings us together, and that we have in common is music and a love of singing."

According to Sparkes, when the choir first started in October of 2025, they had a group of about 19 participants; however, in their current cycle, the choir has grown to include 45 singers.

"I think the most gratifying thing has been seeing people smile," said Sparkes, "not only while we're meeting together, but when we're hanging out beforehand and afterwards, and also when their friends and family come to the concerts, seeing the smiles in the audience and knowing that we got to share music that we care about with an audience that's receptive and supportive. It's just fun."

The choir operates in six-week cycles, requires sign-ups but no auditions, and is open to all experience levels; each cycle concludes with a concert (also hosted at Ivywild) that is free and open to the public.

The current cycle runs through March, with the free concert planned for March 29th, at 7:30 pm in the Ivywild gymnasium.

If you're interested in signing up to be a part of the Bristol Beer Choir, the next cycle is planned to run from April 12 to May 17; the general cost to participate is $50, but college students and teachers can sign up for only $35!

According to the event listing on Bristol's website, "Must be 21+ to raise a pint, 18+ to raise your voice with us!"

For more information on signing up, click here.

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