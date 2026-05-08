Finds Under $40 - Learning with Phelan Gardens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is Phelan Gardens.

Opening its doors in 1981, this garden-based business features anything and everything necessary to kick-start your green thumb.

"So Phelan Gardens is a greenhouse, [and] a nursery," commented MJ Jones, the happenings coordinator for the business, "we sell houseplants, we sell edible plants, we've got perennials, shrubs, flowers; you name it, we probably have it if it will grow here in Colorado Springs."

Additionally, the plant-centric organization also organizes and regularly hosts a wide variety of educational courses and workshops that help to set gardeners up for success.

"We want to hit all of the aspects for well-rounded gardening and horticulture care," stated Jones.

Because there are several types of classes, there are also several price points for participation; however, beginning and informational classes are typically priced at $18.00 - $20.00, and programming directed towards children is often priced lower than that.

"We really want folks to come in," added Jones, "just learn with us and build some skills that they feel confident they can take a plant out the door and it's going to thrive with them at a very reasonable price point."

If you want to see the variety of classes that have been offered at Phelan Gardens over the past few years and get an idea of what's on the horizon, follow this link (additional classes to be added mid/late May).

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