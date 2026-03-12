Finds Under $40: High school musical season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

The focus for this article is the wide variety of high school musicals that take place across Southern Colorado during the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

Rehearsal for the productions, which are all open to the general public and fall under the $20.00 price point, started back in January and require students to dedicate dozens and dozens of hours to practice outside of their regular school schedule.

"My favorite thing about being a theater teacher," commented Michelle Robbins, the theater teacher for Rampart High School, "is that I get to see where they start when they audition to where they end up with the actual production. So that growth is the exciting part for me."

Teachers and students also say that the rehearsal for these productions provides a sense of community.

"It's a very accepting group that takes everybody in at whatever level that they're in and helps to develop each other," stated Lin Goodwin-Wittry, the theatre director for Mitchell High School, "and then on top of it, they have this complete place of belonging where they're able to grow, not only in theater skills, but as well as in real-world skills."

Times, locations, and prices for upcoming (and recently passed) productions can be found HERE.

