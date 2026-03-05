'Pitch Perfect': It's high school musical season

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — It's high school musical season in Southern Colorado! Below is a list of musicals our local high schoolers are performing this spring.
Tickets range from five to 15 dollars.
We will update show and ticket information as it becomes available.
Academy School District 20
Pippin
Air Academy High School
March 12, 13, & 14 | 7 p.m.
Students $10
Adults $15
Tickets at the door or in advance
Legally Blonde
Liberty High School
April 16, 17, 18 | 7-10 p.m.
Mamma Mia
Rampart High School
April 16, 17, 18 | 7-10 p.m.
Colorado Springs School District 11
Ranked
Mitchell High School
March 12 & 13 | 7 p.m.
March 14 | 2 p.m.
Students, Seniors, Military, D11 Staff $5
Adults $7
Tickets at the door or in advance
Harrison School District 2
Six The Musical
Sierra High School
April 9, 10|6 p.m.
April 11|2 p.m.
Widefield School District 3
The Sound of Music
Mesa Ridge High School
February 26-28 | 7 p.m.
Students $3, Adults $10
Pay at the door
Peter Pan, A Musical Adventure
Widefield High School
March 5, 6 | 7:00 pm
March 7 | 2:00 pm.
Students $5, Adults $10
Pay at the door
