'Pitch Perfect': It's high school musical season

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — It's high school musical season in Southern Colorado! Below is a list of musicals our local high schoolers are performing this spring.

Tickets range from five to 15 dollars.

We will update show and ticket information as it becomes available.

Academy School District 20

Pippin

Air Academy High School

March 12, 13, & 14 | 7 p.m.

Students $10

Adults $15

Tickets at the door or in advance

Legally Blonde

Liberty High School

April 16, 17, 18 | 7-10 p.m.

Mamma Mia

Rampart High School

April 16, 17, 18 | 7-10 p.m.

Colorado Springs School District 11

Ranked

Mitchell High School

March 12 & 13 | 7 p.m.

March 14 | 2 p.m.

Students, Seniors, Military, D11 Staff $5

Adults $7

Tickets at the door or in advance

Harrison School District 2

Six The Musical

Sierra High School

April 9, 10|6 p.m.

April 11|2 p.m.

Widefield School District 3

The Sound of Music

Mesa Ridge High School

February 26-28 | 7 p.m.

Students $3, Adults $10

Pay at the door

Peter Pan, A Musical Adventure

Widefield High School

March 5, 6 | 7:00 pm

March 7 | 2:00 pm.

Students $5, Adults $10

Pay at the door

