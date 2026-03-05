Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Pitch Perfect': It's high school musical season

Southern Colorado high schools showcase their acting and musical talents on stage
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — It's high school musical season in Southern Colorado! Below is a list of musicals our local high schoolers are performing this spring.

Tickets range from five to 15 dollars.

We will update show and ticket information as it becomes available.

Academy School District 20

Pippin
Air Academy High School
March 12, 13, & 14 | 7 p.m.
Students $10
Adults $15
Tickets at the door or in advance

Legally Blonde
Liberty High School
April 16, 17, 18 | 7-10 p.m.

Mamma Mia
Rampart High School
April 16, 17, 18 | 7-10 p.m.

Colorado Springs School District 11

Ranked
Mitchell High School
March 12 & 13 | 7 p.m.
March 14 | 2 p.m.
Students, Seniors, Military, D11 Staff $5
Adults $7
Tickets at the door or in advance

Harrison School District 2

Six The Musical
Sierra High School
April 9, 10|6 p.m.
April 11|2 p.m.

Widefield School District 3

The Sound of Music
Mesa Ridge High School
February 26-28 | 7 p.m.
Students $3, Adults $10
Pay at the door

Peter Pan, A Musical Adventure
Widefield High School
March 5, 6 | 7:00 pm
March 7 | 2:00 pm.
Students $5, Adults $10
Pay at the door

