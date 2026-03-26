Finds Under $40 - Exploring the Western Museum of Mining and Industry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Western Museum of Mining and Industry.

Situated almost directly off I-25 at exit 156, this 28-acre campus is dedicated to the history of mining, industry, geology, and the western frontier; the space is home to a number of historical structures and also a multitude of historical machines and artifacts located both inside and outside the museum.

Within the museum, visitors have the chance to learn about old mining techniques and technology, as well as view plenty of enormous, old machines functioning for brief periods of time.

"Certainly, the big machines that still operate that are over 100 years old are a big surprise and super fun to see in action," stated the museum's executive director, Grant Dewey.

"I think another very popular one for all ages is panning for gold. So, it's hands-on, you get to keep what you find. Our fluorescent mineral display is the largest one in the state, and that shocks people, too, because you walk behind the black curtain and wham! All this stuff is glowing in the dark."

The rest of the campus is also packed with educational material as well as opportunities to wander through and enjoy nature.

"Smith Creek comes through," commented Dewey, "so we have a couple of ponds and these beautiful trees on campus, so lots of fun nature. Historic buildings from the Reynolds Ranch, and that includes a barn, a house, and some bunkhouses, all that sort of thing. There's a blacksmith shop up on the hill and other artifacts scattered around the 28 acres that people can walk around and enjoy, including the stamp mill, the Yellow Jacket 2, which is a replica from the past."

Admission tickets to the Western Museum of Mining and Industry cost $14.00 for adults and $7.00 for kids (with a number of discounts available).

The museum regularly hosts educational events. For operating times and additional information, click here.

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