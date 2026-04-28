Finds Under $40 - Exploring the Colorado Springs Moon Market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the monthly Moon Market hosted at the Meanwhile Block in Colorado Springs.

Now in its fifth year of operations, this market hosts between 60 to 70 vendors each month with a focus on Colorado art and handmade goods that (according to the market's Facebook page) typically fall into the categories of "natural, metaphysical and creative."

"If you're weird, you're on the fringe, you're a little different, you're a tree-hugger, you listen to metal, whatever, we welcome all of the weirdos, all of the strange," commented Emma Ashwood, co-owner of the market.

According to Michelle Ford, the market's other co-owner, this monthly gathering of eclectic wares is focused towards artists that don't have their own brick-and-mortar stores, "...so that they have someplace they can feel like is their own."

The market is free to visit and operates around the full moon (hence the name).

"Of course, we can't schedule the full moon on a Saturday," stated Ford. "So, we always try to go with the weekend that's closest."

The next Moon Market will be held on May 2 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Meanwhile Block, which is located on Costilla Street in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Additionally, an extra-large market will be held on June 21 with plans to feature live music, food trucks, street performers and around 150 vendors both inside and outside the facility.

For more information on the Colorado Springs Moon Market, click here.

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