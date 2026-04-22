Finds Under $40 - Exploring Fountain Creek Nature Center

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Fountain Creek Nature Center.

Situated within the Fountain Creek Regional Park, this nature center and surrounding nature trail provide public access to hiking, wildlife viewing, informative exhibits, and a wealth of educational programming.

Access to the Nature Center and surrounding trails is free, while the cost for programs often falls within a price range of $3.00 - $5.00.

Only 15 minutes south of downtown Colorado Springs, Fountain Creek Regional Park is an “oasis on the plains” with ponds, marshes, meadows, cottonwood forests, and Fountain Creek itself. Fountain Creek Nature Center offers a unique look into the Cattail Marsh Wildlife Area and serves as an introduction to a variety of discovery experiences. Indoor exhibits offer information on aquatic macroinvertebrates, birds, local history, and sustainability. Fountain Creek Nature Center hosts interpretive programs, special events, group tours, and environmental education programs for schools year-round. parks.elpasoco.com

The Fountain Creek Nature Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; however, the 0.7-mile nature trail loop that surrounds the Nature Center is open every day from 5:00 am - 9:00 pm and connects to the Fountain Creek Regional Park trails.

For additional information regarding Fountain Creek Nature Center and its upcoming events or how to get involved, click here.

_____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.