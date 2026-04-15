Finds Under $40 - Exploring Bear Creek Nature Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Bear Creek Nature Center.

Situated within Bear Creek Regional Park, the Nature Center is free to visit and provides access to trails that allow visitors to view the area's flora and fauna.

Additionally, the Nature Center hosts a variety of programs throughout the year, including birding, educational walks and talks, local theatre, and volunteer opportunities; the majority of these programs are priced at $10.00 or less (with some being free).

The Bear Creek Nature Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while the surrounding trails are accessible to the public from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This year (2026) marks the 50th anniversary of Bear Creek Nature Center; celebrations will be held on August 22nd and will include food, games and (per the county's website) "bear-y exciting activities!"

For additional information regarding available programs at Bear Creek Nature Center and how you can get involved, click here.

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