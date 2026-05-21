Finds Under $40 - Discover 7,000 insects at the John May Museum Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the John May Museum Center, a space stacked with around 7,000 insect and arachnid specimens.

Now celebrating 75 years of family-owned operations, the John May Museum Center is more widely known as the Bug Museum.

"...that's what it is," commented Diana Fruh, co-director and a fourth-generation family member operating the nonprofit. "It's the bug museum."

Within the exhibit, visitors will find rows upon rows of carefully organized and preserved moths, tarantulas, stick insects, beetles and so much more.

"We have locusts. There's scorpions. There's spiders, you know, beetles that look as if they have been spray-painted," said Fruh. " Truly like you would look at them and say, 'how in the world could that exist in the wild?'"

It's the sort of place where you can meander and take your time viewing everything on display, there's no time-limit; in fact, visitors are encouraged to pack a lunch and enjoy a picnic outside when they're finished enjoying the exhibit.

"You can always rediscover something new," added Fruh. "Even if you have looked at this collection for decades."

The Museum operates from the start of May to the start of October and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; museum admission costs $14 per adult, $11 per child (ages six to 12), and children five can visit free with their families.

For additional information, click here.

_____

The Unproven Claim at the Center of a 'Zero Tolerance' Crackdown A "Zero Tolerance" crackdown in Teller County is being partially justified by the Sheriff's claim that immigrants are responsible for a crime spike. However, the Sheriff's Office has not provided direct evidence, and both the Forest Service and ICE have declined to comment on the specifics. The Unproven Claim at the Center of a 'Zero Tolerance' Crackdown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.