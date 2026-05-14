Finds Under $40 - Celebrating the 33rd Annual Hummingbird Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the 33rd annual Hummingbird Festival at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center located at the entrance to North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

This free event is dedicated to celebrating the seasonal return of hummingbirds to the area; visitors will have the chance to learn about these tiny pollinators through educational presentations, go on guided bird walks, view live raptors from the Pueblo Raptor Center, and interact with local vendors.

The event is hosted through a collaboration between the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon and the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department.

The festival takes place on May 16th and will run from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; all events are free and open to the public.

For updates and additional information, visit Friends of Cheyenne Cañon on Facebook for updates and additional information.

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