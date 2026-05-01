Water Wise Rules in effect for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you live in Colorado Springs, the city's yearly Water Wise Rules are now in effect. The rules were put in place by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) to help conserve water.

From now until October 15, CSU is asking customers to limit lawn watering to three days a week before 10:00 a.m., or after 6:00 p.m.

The other key factors of the Water Wise Rules are listed below:



don't let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters

repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days

use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose

clean hard surfaces (including driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern

The Water Wise Rules are in effect to keep water in the Colorado River, which is where we get about half our water supply. If you break the rules, you can face a $100 fine.

For more information about the Water Wise Rules, visit CSU's website.

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