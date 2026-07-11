Fremont County Sheriff's Office warning of someone spoofing agency's number

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of someone spoofing their phone number.

According to the sheriff's office, a live person has spoofed their number, which is (719)276-5555, and saying they are Sheriff Greg Owen. The person will say you have a warrant and to pay at a bitcoin ATM to avoid arrest.

The sheriff's office says law enforcement will not call to tell you there's a warrant for your arrest. They also say they do not take bitcoin, PayPal, Venmo, gift cards, or any other payment services for bond.

If you received this call or gave any personal or bank information, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)276-5555, extension 8.

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