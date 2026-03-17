Flying for spring break? Travel expert shares tips to avoid airport stress

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the partial U.S. government shutdown stretches into its fourth week, the impact is being felt at airports across the country.

About 300 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents have quit their jobs during the shutdown, which stems from lawmakers’ disagreement over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. The staffing shortage is causing headaches for travelers nationwide.

Still, travel experts say passengers should plan ahead, especially with spring break travel ramping up.

“I’m going to Augusta, Georgia for work,” said traveler Karlus Hickson. “I make a monthly work trip to Augusta.”

But recent travel conditions have added stress.

“I just don't want him to run into any high traffic, high TSA lines,” said Hickson.

Robert Shaw said extra planning helped him avoid problems during his trip back from Las Vegas.

“I just did extra planning, thinking about what time I need to get to the airport, what time I need to drop off the rental car, and check out,” said Shaw.

Local travel agent Kimberly Shankland with Integrity Destinations LLC says spring break is already one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

“We’ve been pretty busy, so it’s been great,” said Shankland.

But with increased demand and TSA staffing concerns, she says conditions could create what she calls “the perfect storm.” Her advic, arrive earlier than usual.

“Earlier than you think you'd probably need,” said Shankland. “Domestic, about three hours. International, at least four.”

For international travelers, she also recommends purchasing travel protection in case of unexpected disruptions.

“Air Canada shut down,... I had clients in Portugal,” she said. “Thank goodness they had travel protection because we were able to book them new flights.”

Cruise travel is also picking up during spring break. Shankland recommends arriving at the port a day early to avoid missing your departure.

“When you're cruising, you definitely want to show up the day before to the cruise port,” she said. “You do not want to show up on the day of.”

___

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area. Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.