Deadline Monday for owners to submit second half of property tax payment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Monday is the deadline for property owners in El Paso County to submit the second half of their property tax payment.

The first half was due February 28.

This only applies to property owners who chose to split their 2025 tax bill into two equal installments. Those who paid in full were required to do so by April 30.

If you miss Monday's deadline, the payment will become delinquent starting Tuesday and will begin accruing interest as required under Colorado law.

You can make a payment online, or in person at the El Paso County Treasurer's Office, which is located off of West Garden of the Gods Road.

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