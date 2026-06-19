Colorado Springs Utilities proposing new billing options for solar customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities is proposing new billing options for customers with home solar panels. Future solar users would choose between two new rate structures, which are both expected to raise electric bills by about $30 a month.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, utility leaders say the changes are needed to cover peak electricity demand costs.

Some solar owners say higher rates defeat the purpose of investing in solar.

Carolyn Dickerson, who spoke to The Gazette, added solar panels to her house in 2023. Dickerson said she did this because the savings on her electric bill would pay for the cost of the panels in about 20 years.

“They’re making it too expensive, and they don’t want the energy from us,” said Dickerson.

Current solar customers would keep their existing rates until 2032.

Colorado Springs City Council will hold a hearing in August, with a final vote expected in September.

The Gazette's Brennen Kauffman contributed to this web story.

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