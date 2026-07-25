Colorado Springs Utilities asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity as they say high demand is placing increased strain on the grid.

We're asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity as high regional demand is placing increased strain on the electric grid. Conservation efforts during this period can help reduce peak demand and support continued reliable electric service. (1/2) — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 25, 2026

According to CSU, conservation efforts can help reduce peak demand and support reliable electric service.

CSU says the following ways can support electric reliability:



turning your thermostat up a few degrees to avoid running your air conditioner

open your windows to keep your house cool

CSU also recommends avoiding using the following appliances during the heat of the day:



washer

dryer

dishwasher

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