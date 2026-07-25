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Colorado Springs Utilities asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity

Colorado Springs Utilities is asking customers to conserve electricity this weekend, with an increased strain being seen on the grid from the hot weather.
Colorado Springs Utilities asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity as they say high demand is placing increased strain on the grid.

According to CSU, conservation efforts can help reduce peak demand and support reliable electric service.

CSU says the following ways can support electric reliability:

  • turning your thermostat up a few degrees to avoid running your air conditioner
  • open your windows to keep your house cool

CSU also recommends avoiding using the following appliances during the heat of the day:

  • washer
  • dryer
  • dishwasher

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