Colorado Springs drivers notice gas prices dropping, but say relief is still out of reach at the pump

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Drivers in Colorado Springs have noticed gas prices coming down, but many say it is not enough to ease sticker shock at the pump.

At the Shell station at Austin Bluffs and Academy, regular unleaded is selling for $3.54 a gallon. Gas Buddy shows prices hovering between $3.50 - $3.80 across the Colorado Springs area as of Tuesday.

Simon Luna said the price at that location stood out compared to others he had seen.

"They're still too high I would say… This spot in particular is the only place that I've seen that's getting to a reasonable price."

Leonard Harper said he would welcome a continued decline.

"I'd like it to go down, I don't drive very much, but I'd like it to go down."

One driver who preferred to stay off camera said people's gas budgets probably won't change much until prices drop back to where they were at the start of the year.

According to AAA, across Colorado, the average is $4.17, while the National Average sits at $4.16. That's down roughly 20 cents since last week, according to AAA.

As crude oil sits at roughly $88 a barrel as of June 9, that is helping prices cool off compared to the nearly $100 prices seen in late May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and parts of it have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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