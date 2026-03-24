Colorado Springs City Council votes to decrease monthly utility bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Councilmembers voted to decrease monthly utility bills. Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) proposed a rate decrease for both electricity and natural gas.



Watch News5's coverage of the proposal below:

City Councilmembers voted to approve their proposal on Tuesday.

CSU has provided the average cost decrease for each customer type, which you can view below:

Electric cost adjustment

Residential: –$2.10 (–1.9%)

Commercial: –$18.00 (–2.6%)

Industrial: –$1,293.20 (–3.1%)

Natural gas cost adjustment

Residential: –$7.62 (–15.2%)

Commercial: –$157.35 (–20.4%)

Industrial: –$1,573.56 (–21.0%)



The new rates take effect on April 1.

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