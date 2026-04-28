Colorado Springs City Council approves a natural gas bill rider, bills to go up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs residents and business owners will soon see an increase in their natural gas bills to fund federally mandated safety upgrades, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council approved an $8.54 monthly bill rider charge for residential customers; for commercial and industrial customers, the charge is $18.00 extra monthly. The money will be used to replace old steel gas lines, according to CSU.

The new rates will take effect on July 1.



Learn more about the natural gas bill rider in the video player below

CSU says the program will net roughly $90 million to help it replace around 39 miles of infrastructure each year through 2029.

Click here to learn more about the natural gas bill rider.

The increase comes a couple of months after Colorado Springs Utilities customers saw a slight decrease in their bills. On April 1, the average residential bill dropped by about $7 for natural gas and an estimated $2 for electricity. That added to a savings of just under $10 a month.



Watch our previous coverage of the decrease in the video player below

Colorado Springs Utilities said those rates changed because they are tied to the cost of fuel.

"I wish it went down more on electric because we have an AC," one customer said during our interview then. "So in the summer, it really goes up."

News5 is speaking with residents and business owners about how this will impact them. If you would like to speak with us or share how it impacts you, send us an email.

This is a developing story.

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