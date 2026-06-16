Colorado DMV warning of 'title theft' scams happening across the state

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning vehicle owners of a rising "title theft" scam.

According to the Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (MVIU), third-party "helpers" are illegally seizing vehicle ownership under the guide of assistance.

“Our investigators are seeing a troubling trend where scammers exploit the title and registration process to take legal control of a person’s vehicle,” said MVIU Investigations Chief Dana Chavez. “There is no reason a third-party needs to help you title your car.”

The MVIU says fraudsters often target people who don't have a driver's license, offering to either act as a "Power of Attorney," or asking to be added to the title to "facilitate" registration.

Once their name is on the document, the MVIU says they become the legal owner and can sell, tow or seize the vehicle, even without your permission.

“We urge all residents to always use official channels rather than third-party ‘helpers,’” said Chavez. “This is the best way to ensure their vehicle stays in their name.”

The following methods are the safest and most official ways to register your vehicle:



If you bought your vehicle from a person, you must visit their county DMV office. You are also advised to conduct a VIN check before you purchase the vehicle to make sure it isn't stolen. To conduct a VIN check, click here.

If you bought it from a car dealership, you can use the DMV's online services.

To learn more about motor vehicle scams and fraud impacting Coloradans, visit the DMV's website.

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