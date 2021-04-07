McDonald’s Is Launching A Decadent New McFlurry Flavor

With the arrival of spring comes all kinds of new treats, like Oreo doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, Dolly Parton-inspired ice cream and the latest, a brand new McFlurry flavor from McDonald’s!

The new Caramel Brownieâ¯McFlurry features creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel topping blended throughout. The new flavor will be available for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide beginning May 3, while supplies last.



While this is the first time the Caramel Brownie McFlurry will be available in the U.S., it made its original debut in 2017 in Canada — where the original McFlurry was actually created. Local McDonald’s owner and operator Ron McLellan created the McFlurry in Bathurst, New Brunswick, in 1995. Since then, the McFlurry has made its way to restaurants in more than 100 countries.

McDonald's

If caramel and brownies aren’t your top choice for ice cream flavors, Dairy Queen just released an entire lineup of spring treats that might be more to your liking.

First up, if you didn’t get a chance to try DQ’s Dreamsicle Dipped Cone last spring, it’s back! Covering DQ’s soft-serve ice cream, the orange-and-vanilla-flavored crunchy coating offers a bright pop of color and a creamy citrus flavor.

You’ll also find a new Tropical Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush, which features bold, swirling colors and layered flavors of mango, lemon-lime and lemonade. There are also three brand new milkshakes on the menu: Choco Hazelnut (made with chocolate-hazelnut spread), Mint Chip (made with crème de menthe) and Raspberry Chip (made with real raspberries).

Dairy Queen

If you’d rather stick with McDonald’s, you’ll find a handful of other desserts, though they are not new or specifically for spring. McFlurries also come in M&M and Oreo flavors, or you can grab a soft-serve ice cream cone, hot fudge sundae, milkshake or apple pie.

Will you be trying McDonald’s new Caramel Brownieâ¯McFlurry?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.