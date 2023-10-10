McDonald’s Boo Buckets are returning for Halloween

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

McDonald’s famous Boo Buckets are officially returning this Halloween!

Four brand-new Halloween Happy Meal designs will hit participating restaurants nationwide beginning Oct. 17 for a limited time. The bucket designs include Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire, which is back for the first time since the original purple Boo Bucket came out in the 1980s.

While the buckets will likely be around until Halloween, McDonald’s says they are only here while supplies last, so you’ll want to grab them soon. There’s also a chance not every McDonald’s will have all four buckets at any given time, so if you plan on collecting them all, you may need to eat a lot of Happy Meals in the process.

This is the second year in a row for the Boo Buckets after a six-year hiatus. Before 2022, they were last available in 2016. The very first ones debuted in 1986.

The buckets have come in a variety of styles over the years and even included partnerships with other brands like Scooby-Doo and Peanuts, but the 2022 versions were inspired by the original 1986 pails. While those were all orange, last year’s McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin were orange, white and green.

Not enough McDonald’s Halloween nostalgia for you? Funko Pop has released a line of Halloween-themed McNugget Buddies that look just like the toy found in Happy Meals in the ’80s and ’90s.

The ghost, mummy, witch and vampire are all available on GameStop’s website. The vampire and mummy are also available on Amazon.

They’re priced at $12.99 each, but you can also get a slight discount if you’re part of the GameStop Pro program, making them $8 instead. That’s a savings of $4.99.

Do you have fond memories of Halloween at McDonald’s in the ’90s?

