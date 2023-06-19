Juneteenth and Father's Day make for special celebration in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — When it comes to meaningful moments, it doesn’t get any better than this.

“He’s a great guy,” said Isaiah Dorsey of his dad, Andre Dorsey. “His personality and everything.”

Andre Dorsey is spending this Father’s Day surrounded by those he loves.

“It’s a very, very special day,” said Andre Dorsey, owner and founder of DC Eats catering. “Three sons, a daughter, a wife of 21 years.”

He’s also spending this Father’s Day emerged in a celebration of the enduring human spirit.

“Because this is the day when all ex-slaves found out they were free,” said Andre’s son, Isaiah.

“Juneteenth does mean a lot to us,” Andre said. “But our freedom is always here because we made it happen for ourselves.”

Andre and his family are grilling up pure goodness at their Juneteenth booth on Welton Street.

“Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, and Philly cheesesteak dogs,” Andre said. “And that's 100% beef dog cuts of steak.”

“It’s really fun to be out here making loving memories with each other,” said 10-year-old Joshua Dorsey. “We just have fun with each other and hang out while helping other people smile.”

“Selling food makes people smile,” Isaiah said. “It's like the best feeling you can ever feel.”

Denver’s Juneteenth celebration is expected to draw one of the biggest crowds ever.

“When I first got here seven years ago, there weren’t that many people,” said Gwendoline Forseh, owner of Mem’s Shea Butter Cream. “If we continue doing this, you will see more diversity – we’ll have more people join, hopefully it keeps growing every year. It has grown a lot.”

Back at DC Eats on the other end of Welton Street, it’s a family affair built to last.

“I mean, my dad, he's an entrepreneur,” said 20-year-old Xavier Dorsey. “And that's what he's taught us to be.”

“Boys to men,” Andre said. “Making sure that they, first of all, know how to love themselves. That way – they’ll be able to love others. It’s Father's Day every day. The learning never stops, the parenting never stops.”