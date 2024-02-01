These GPS shoe insoles can help you keep track of a loved one with dementia

When a loved one has dementia, life takes on various new challenges. One of those is keeping your loved one safe. It’s common for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s to experience memory impairment and to lose their ability to focus, pay attention and solve problems. This means they may wander off, get lost and become distressed.

To help keep people with dementia or Alzheimer’s safe, MetAlert has designed a pair of smart GPS shoe insoles that track the wearer’s movements.

Metalert

According to the company’s website, the ergonomic, patented GPS SmartSole fits easily into most adult shoes just like regular insoles. It eliminates the need for a separate tracking device, which someone with dementia might forget to take with them in the first place. It also avoids the stigma attached to visible types of wearable trackers.

Although the GPS SmartSole is noticeably thicker than a typical insole, the majority of people who’ve tried it find it to be comfortable, and don’t notice any difference in their shoes. To avoid discomfort, the company advises loosening the shoe’s laces or straps.

The GPS SmartSole retails at $359, but a service plan of $29.95 per month or $74.95 quarterly is required to keep them functional.

But the SmartSole isn’t alone. There are other methods you can use to maintain a loved one’s dignity and help you monitor their activity.

MGMini Lite

Medical Guardian

For those looking for a more affordable wearable, this tracker from Medical Guardian is ideal. The small bracelet resembles a classic fitness tracker which provides a bit of discretion, but it also has great features like an instant help button, optional fall detection, and it’s water proof!

AngelSense

Amazon

AngelSense, which attaches to clothing and can only be removed by the caregiver, is another, more affordable option. It provides a daily report of location, routes, steps and transit speeds and instantly alerts the caregiver if their loved one is in an unfamiliar place or has not left for an appointment on time.

iTraq

iTraq

iTraq pairs with a smartphone app to track a loved one, and includes a motion or fall sensor; it sends an alert to the caregiver if a fall is detected. The iTraq Nano, which is marketed as the world’s smallest all-in-one tracking device with global tracking, can last up to four months on one battery charge. It’s water- and dust-resistant and set up for wireless charging. It also has an SOS button that sends an instant notification of the wearer’s precise location. It is not a real-time tracker, but it also monitors temperature and can alert you when your loved one leaves a designated area.

