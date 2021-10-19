Watch
Entertainment News

Actions

Nonprofit declines donations from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir

items.[0].image.alt
Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
FILE - Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Jamie Lynn Spears
Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 14:59:00-04

A mental health nonprofit has declined Jamie Lynn Spears' offer to donate profits from sales of her upcoming memoir.

Earlier this week, Britney Spears' younger sister announced that she had finished her book "Things I Should Have Said" and was planning to donate half of the book's profits to This is My Brave.

But after receiving backlash from Britney fans for partnering with Jamie Lynn amid the popstar's battle of breaking free of her conservatorship, the organization respectfully declined the offer.

"We Heard You. We're Taking Action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book," This is My Brave said in a statement on social media.

According to Huffington Post, Jamie Lynn said she initially chose the nonprofit because they do"amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences.”

Rolling Stone reported that Britney has called out her family for not supporting her, even stating during the testimony of her conservatorship battle that she would like to sue her family.

"Things I Should Have Said" is slated to be released on Jan. 22.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards