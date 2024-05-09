Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announce Disney+, Hulu, Max streaming bundle

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are partnering to launch a streaming bundle.

The triple bundle offers a packaged deal for Disney+, Hulu and Max.

That means entertainment brands like ABC, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar and Warner Bros. can all be accessed through the bundle.

The apps will still remain separate.

Consumers will be able to purchase the bundle on any of the three streaming platforms' websites. A price for the bundle has not yet been disclosed, but customers can choose between an ad-supported and ad-free plan.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Joe Earley, president of direct to consumer at Disney Entertainment, said in a press release. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

The streaming bundle will become available in the summer.

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

More information on the bundle will be released in the coming months, the companies said.

Previously, Warner Bros. Discovery, ESPN and FOX announced a partnership to launch a sports streaming app coming in the fall.

The new service will bring together coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football and the FIFA World Cup, plus golf, tennis and cycling events.