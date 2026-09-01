Non-profit makes generous donation to 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Monday kicks off the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. The goal is to ensure every Title I school News5 partners with receives 10 books per student each year.

Research shows kids in poverty often lack books. This can lead to lower reading scores and struggles in high school.

Each year, News5 provides books to students in about 100 elementary schools across the country and have given out nearly two million books since the campaign began in 2016.

One of News5's most generous donors is the Rocky Mountain Chapter of AFCEA, a non-profit that connects military, government, industry and academic leaders.

For the last five years, AFCEA has donated $65,000 to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. The chapter's Vice President, Russell Fellers, tells News5 their goal behind these donations is to promote literacy in the pursuit of STEM education.

"We try to touch every demographic, every age group in this community, so being able to put books in the hands of... elementary age kids... actually prepares them for their future in middle school, high school, prepares them for... STEM curriculum and hopefully the path into STEM career fields," said Fellers.

If you'd like to make a donation, click here.

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