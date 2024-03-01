A cute Stitch Lego with moving ears and head just launched

If you love Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch,” you’re going to want to get in on the new Lego launch.

The new Lego Disney Stitch set — numbered 43249 — not only moves its ears up and down but comes complete with a Hawaiian shirt, buildable ice-cream cone, and decorative flower. Basically, it’s peak Experiment 626, and it can be all yours to build.

$65 at Lego

You can get it through the Lego Store both online and in-person, but you should also be able to find it at big-box retailers and Disney-associated stores.

The set is designed for people aged nine years old and up, and it includes 730 pieces in total, so you’ll be working at this one for a while. You can even use theLego Builder App to track your progress and view models in 3D while you build.

But, if you really love Lego and Disney, you’re going to want to check out the entire 2024 lineup. The company has many exciting sets coming soon that will please builders of all ages, such as a new Animal Crossing line that also debuts on March 1 and sets for the second “Dune” film — the Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter are already available.

Also, watch for more Harry Potter, Marvel, and Disney-themed Legos over the next few months as well, including a smaller, less detailed Stitch that’s just $10 with 152 pieces.

If you’re interested in the Stitch Lego but also want a bit more Disney magic, here are a few other recent releases — done in conjunction with the Disney 100 anniversary celebration — that you might love.

$400 at Lego

Disney fans will love this 100th-anniversary castle, which includes references to 14 Disney classic films and eight minifigures including characters from “Snow White,” “Cinderella,” “Rapunzel,” and “The Princess and the Frog.” From the table setting in “Beauty and the Beast” to the mop and bucket from Disney’s “Fantasia,” this 4,837-piece set for builders 18 and up will delight all and become a centerpiece in your living space.

MORE: Missing Lego instructions? You can download them online for free

$60 at Lego

This set of 1,022 pieces lets you display 12 different favorite characters at a time on 8-by-8-stud tiles. It includes frame and hanger elements so you can hang it on your wall. You can choose from 72 different images for your collage, so design it however you like and be creative, then change it out periodically. You’ll also get an exclusive Mickey Mouse minifigure.

$60 at Lego

This diorama-style Lego set has 466 pieces and displays a favorite scene from a classic Disney film with elements that are also represented in a popular ride at Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Peter Pan’s Flight is also in some of the international parks). It features fun details, including Big Ben, the Darling’s home in London, Nana the nursemaid dog, and a cloudy yet starry backdrop. The clouds and the clock face also glow in the dark. The set includes mini-figures of Peter Pan, Wendy, and Tinkerbell.

