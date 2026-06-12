Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center celebrates 10 years as a nonprofit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A group that has made a difference in thousands of veterans lives is celebrating a milestone. Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center is celebrating 10 years as a nonprofit.

The nonprofit marked the occasion with a concert at Cowboys Night Club Thursday night.

Mount Carmel helps veterans and their families with things including mental health services, housing and finding work.

"For 10 years, to be able to serve and support those who served, especially in this amazing military town, with my great staff, to be able to do this to help out with job placement, counseling, supportive services, it's really an honor," said Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director of Mount Carmel.

Mount Carmel says it has helped more than 50,000 veterans with its services.

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A second lawsuit was filed against Pueblo landlord over carbon monoxide poisoning claims in same unit A second lawsuit has been filed against a Pueblo landlord over claims that renters suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment complex. A second lawsuit was filed against Pueblo landlord over carbon monoxide poisoning claims in same unit

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