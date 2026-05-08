Army veteran receives new truck for work he does for those who serve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs Army veteran has received a large gift for the work he does for those who serve. Cody Halfpop now has a new red Tacoma pickup thanks to Corwin Toyota, News5, and the people who nominated him for the prize.

Halfpop works with the Special Forces Foundation and uses his own special forces experience to help fellow Green Berets and their families in crisis.

"You just need to find something to continue to serve... or feel like you're doing some good on the other side, and... I've really found purpose in just helping guys out, whether it's connecting them with work or... hobbies... or care for them and their families," said Halfpop.

Halfpop says he's grateful for the new pickup. He says his current one, which is also a Tacoma, runs great, but has 300,000 miles.

His kids are excited about the outlets in the back of the Tacoma to pump up their paddleboards.

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