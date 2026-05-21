2026 Memorial Day ceremonies honoring veterans across Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO, (KOAA) — Originally dubbed "Decoration Days", the origins of Memorial Day date back to a post-Civil War Union when the first practices were recognized in 1868 to decorate the graves of Civil War soldiers according to the National Cemetery Administration.

Officially becoming a Federal Holiday in 1971, Memorial Day honors veterans from across US history who died for the country.

On Thursday, the 4th Infantry Division with Fort Carson held one of its first Memorial Day ceremonies honoring those soldiers from our region who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Watch Fort Carson's Mountain Post War Memorial Ceremony In The Video Below

With our extensive military population and connection in Southern Colorado, there are many ceremonies and ways to honor them. Here is a look at a few.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

At Pikes Peak National Cemetery on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, the Memorial Day ceremony starts at 10 am. On their Facebook page, they say to consider carpooling because parking is limited. Anyone who would like to volunteer to lay flags on veterans' graves ahead of the ceremony on Saturday can register here.

News5 will be in attendance and plans to stream the ceremonies live on KOAA.com

Pueblo Roselawn Cemetery Memorial Day Mass

Held for years at Roselawn Cemetery, a Memorial Day Mass is scheduled to be held at 10:00 at Roselawn Cemetery at Bishop's Mausoleum.

Pueblo Riverwalk Memorial Day Ceremony

Also in Pueblo, the Pueblo Veterans Council Memorial Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. under the Veterans Bridge on the Pueblo Riverwalk. It will include a flyover by Doss Aviation.

News5 has been to many of the events listed. Check out last year's ceremonies from Pueblo in the video player below.

Monument Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

The Town of Monument will host a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring those veterans whose final resting place is the Monument Cemetery. The ceremony is set to start at 10:00 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Evergreen Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

A ceremony will also get underway at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery off Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs. The event includes living history displays and a Buffalo Soldiers presentation.

Is there a ceremony we missed? Send us a message, and we will be sure to add it to the list.

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