Fort Carson honors fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day with Mountain Post War Memorial Ceremony

FORT CARSON, CO — Fort Carson held the Mountain Post War Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, commemorating the lives of soldiers from the installation who died in overseas operations since 2003.

To date, 407 soldiers who served at Fort Carson have had their names inscribed on the memorial at Kit Carson Park. This year, the newest name to be added to the memorial was Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennngton, who died in March from wounds sustained during Operation Epic Fury in the Iran War. Sgt. Pennington was assigned to the 1st Space Brigade on Fort Carson.

Learn more about Sgt. Pennington's Sacrifice in the video player below

Due to construction at Kit Carson Park, this year's ceremony was held at Fort Carson.



Watch Fort Carson's Entire Ceremony In The Video Player Below

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said it is the city's responsibility to preserve the legacy of those who never came home.

"As mayor, I believe one of our responsibilities as a city is to ensure the legacy of the fallen and that they are remembered long after the final salute. That means teaching the next generation about courage. It means caring for military families, and it means living lives worthy of the sacrifices made on our behalf," Mobolade said.

Maj. General Patrick Ellis said the day is a time for reflection and remembrance.

"On Memorial Day, we pause as a nation to reflect on the true meaning of this day. It's a day of remembrance. It's a day of honor. It's a moment to gather in gratitude for the heroes who gave their lives in defense of our country," Ellis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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