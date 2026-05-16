Entire 2026 US Olympic figure skating team coming to Colorado Springs for fireside chat May 20

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The entire 2026 U.S. Olympic figure skating team will gather at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs on May 20 for a fireside chat, Toast to Milan, with fans. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Shockley-Zalabak Theater and will be hosted by 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Adam Rippon.

The 16-member team people can see in person includes Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Andrew Torgashev, Anthony Ponomarenko, Christina Carreira, Danny O'Shea, Ellie Kam, Emilea Zingas, Emily Chan, Evan Bates, Ilia Malinin, Isabeau Levito, Madison Chock, Maxim Naumov, Spencer Akira Howe, and Vadym Kolesnik.

Tickets start at $75. Fans who want more can add a post-event autograph signing for an additional $50.

Olympic gold medalists Danny O'Shea and Ellie Kam said the event is a chance for the team to connect with the people who followed their journey to Milan.

Hear what each of them had to say in the long-form interview below

"Share our story, share our who we are with fans and people who support this sport that we love so much," O'Shea said.

His partner Olympic gold medalist Ellie Kam echoed that sentiment, saying fans are an essential part of what the team accomplished.

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"Everybody is a part of our journey and the fact that they know us and they cheered us on and supported us makes them part of our team," Kam said.

Since returning from Milan and settling back into everyday life in Colorado Springs, both skaters say they have been recognized out in the community — including at a local coffee shop.

"I thought it was cool that I went to the Olympics, but I didn't realize that other people were going to think that that was cool too," Kam said.

O'Shea said the reactions from strangers have been unexpectedly moving.

"We went to Loyal Coffee down in the springs and 3 different people stopped by to say like, hey, we recognize you and not congratulations, like I expected that. Congratulations, you guys are great, right," said O'Shea, "But thank you for representing us. Thank you for bringing us joy. Thank you for bringing us into the experience with you. I was not expecting it, and it was so cool."

Both skaters said the fireside chat is a chance to bridge the gap between athlete and audience.

"It's just nice to like finally talk to them and, you know, give them a little bit of a backstory so that it's not like people on screens," Kam said.

"We're not like 2D!" O'Shea added.

News5 will be at the event to cover the excitement.

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