Pueblo Zoo announces recent birth of De Brazza's monkey

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A new addition to the Pueblo Zoo! Ruby, a De Brazza's monkey, recently had another baby! The zoo says this is great news and evidence the troop is thriving in its environment.
Typically, De Brazza's monkeys have babies once a year, but this family has doubled in size in just two years. A De Brazza's monkey was born at the zoo on March 30, 2024.
The De Brazza's monkey is an Old-World monkey found in central Africa. According to the Minnesota Zoo, the monkeys are named for Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, a French explorer.
The exhibit for De Brazza's monkeys, which was completed in 2018, was part of a multi-year campaign at the Pueblo Zoo that included the Safari Cafe, bathrooms and the African painted dog exhibit.
