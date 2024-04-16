Pueblo Zoo announces birth of new De Brazza's monkey

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo is announcing the birth of a De Brazza's monkey! The baby was born on March 30 to its parents, 10-year-old Ruby and 13-year-old Kanoa.

The De Brazza's monkey is an Old-World monkey found in central Africa. According to the Minnesota Zoo, the monkeys are named for Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, a French explorer.

The gender of the baby is unknown, and the zoo says it can be hard to determine until the baby grows and has distance away from their mom.

The zoo says the baby is doing well and will be joining their parents at the exhibit.

The De Brazza's monkey exhibit was part of a multi-year campaign at the Pueblo Zoo that included the Safari Cafe, bathrooms and African painted dog exhibit completed in 2018.

The Pueblo Zoo says Ruby and Kanoa have been a couple since the exhibit opened.

“We are beyond delighted about this birth," said Abbie Krause, Executive Director of the Pueblo Zoo. "Since Ruby and Kanoa arrived, we have been dreaming of this day!"

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.