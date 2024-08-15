Navy Blue Angels practice ahead of this weekend's Pikes Peak Regional Airshow

COLORADO SPRINGS — You may have seen some of the Navy's Blue Angels practicing ahead of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow this weekend!

Thursday, News5 had a chance to speak with Tristan Lafferty, an Aviation Structural Mechanic with the Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornets. He grew up in Grand Junction and remembers watching the Blue Angels there.

Lafferty says it's awesome to be back in Colorado not far from home.

"It's really cool to me because I have a lot of family and friends in the area," said Lafferty. "...we travel around a lot and they're not able to make a lot of the airshows. But this being a couple hours from home, they're able to come, and I'm able to visit with them and show them how cool my job is."

The Blue Angels made a site visit in Colorado Springs in January ahead of the airshow. News5's Dianne Derby had a chance to speak with two of the pilots. They say they get to be on the all-volunteer team for two or three years, then they go back to deployment.

The Blue Angels are also a part of the first ever 'Navy Week' celebration in Colorado Springs.

To watch the squadron perform, visit the Navy Blue Angels Website.

The airshow is sold out. It is held outside of the military terminal, which is located southeast of the main airport terminal.

For more information on the airshow, including where to park and road closures, click here.

