Mountain Song Community School hosting May Faire Saturday

Mountain Song Community School is hosting its annual May Faire celebration Saturday. Community members are invited to welcome the spring season with joy, traditional festivities, and community spirit.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, which is located on West Kiowa Street in Old Colorado City. The event is free, but some activities you will need to pay for.

To start the event, kindergarteners at Mountain Song will set off to find 8th-grade May Faire royals. Below are some other activities that will happen at the event:



maypole dances

crafts and activities

plant sale

silent auction

