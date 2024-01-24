School choice, a look inside Mountain Song Community School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We are in the midst of school choice across Southern Colorado. If you haven't heard of it, the state of Colorado allows you to choice into any school in our state meaning your student does not have to go to the school they are zoned for if you feel another better suites their needs.

Mountain Song Community School is inspired by Waldorf-methods where teachers nurture the imagination in the early years, building a foundation for abstract thinking, gradually and appropriately challenging the intellect throughout the grades. This philosophy places equal emphasis on a solid academic program, artistic expression, social development and attention to the inner life and natural rhythms of the child.

The Waldorf curriculum includes science, mathematics, humanities, language arts, geography, visual arts, foreign language, music, handwork, and physical education.

Mountain Song Community school is the only tuition free, Waldorf inspired charter school in southern Colorado. Families interested in enrolling their student must submit a form by January 31, to get into the lottery.

