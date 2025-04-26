More than 20 events scheduled for this season at the Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 20 events, including musicians and comedians, are scheduled for this season at the Ford Amphitheater.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit kick off the season with a concert on Wednesday, April 30. The Red Clay Strays will perform the final scheduled concert on Friday, September 12. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

A couple of notable performances include Seether on Monday, May 5 and The Black Keys on Sunday, May 25. Both shows are at 6 p.m.

The Black Keys announce concert at the Ford Amphitheater this spring

August has the most acts with six events, and July has the fewest with two.

For a full list of events this season, visit the Ford Amphitheater's website.

