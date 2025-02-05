The Black Keys announce concert at the Ford Amphitheater this spring

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Black Keys announced they will be playing at the Ford Amphitheater this spring as part of their 'No Rain No Flowers Tour.'

The concert will be held on Sunday, May 25 with special guest Hermanos Gutierrez. The group will also be playing at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on May 27.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit The Black Keys website.

Last month, the City of Colorado Springs announced sound mitigation efforts will be coming to the Ford Amphitheater.

WATCH: Sound mitigation efforts coming to the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs

