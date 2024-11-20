Monarch Mountain announces its opening day this Friday

CHAFFEE COUNTY — Exciting news for skiers! Officials with Monarch Mountain announced its opening day this Friday, November 22.
“Each year, our goal is to start the lifts as early as possible, and thanks to Mother Nature and the relentless efforts of our incredible mountain operations team, a November opening is happening!” said Christopher Haggerty, General Manager at Monarch Mountain.
The ski area is evaluating conditions, but they are planning to run the following lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day:
- Pioneer
- Garfield
- Tumbelina
- Caterpillar
WATCH: A behind the scenes look at lift operations on Monarch Mountain
Officials with Monarch Mountain say they have expanded their ski patrol clinic this year in order to make sure everyone on the mountain stays safe.
This is Monarch Mountain's 85 ski season.
For the latest updates, visit Monarch Mountain's website.
