Ice Castles taking shape in Cripple Creek, tickets on sale Tuesday

Eleanor Sheahan
CRIPPLE CREEK — Thanks to recent snowfall and cold temperatures, the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek are already taking shape!

A spokesperson says the ice castles are set to open in late December depending on weather conditions.

Advance tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday, November 26. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Ice Castle's website.

There will also be an ice castle display in Eagle, Colorado.

____

