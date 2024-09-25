Ice Castles to return to two Colorado locations this season, what to expect

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — This local attraction will be returning with twice the magic this winter. In addition to returning to Cripple Creek, this cool exhibition will also appear in Eagle, CO.

“We are thrilled to add a second location in Colorado this winter where we can create a sense of magic and wonder for our guests,” said Ice Castles' CEO Kyle Standifird. "Our team is energized to build an experience in Eagle that compliments the stunning natural beauty adjacent to the Eagle River.”

Construction on both Ice Castles will start in late October. A team of about 20 ice artisans will spend weeks building the acre-sized playground using icicles that they grow, harvest, and hand-place.

The Ice Castles typically open in late December (depending on weather) and stay open until early March. The installments in Colorado this year will join three others across the nation.

The Ice Castles installation was a game changer for the local community of Cripple Creek and while the town is used to fall, visitors this time of year, the Ice Castles keep the tourism coming throughout the winter.

More information here.

