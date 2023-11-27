Celebrate and shop the holidays in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we gear up for the stretch of holidays to finish up the year, keep in mind all the activities and shop local potential to be found in Downtown Colorado Springs. Every weekend you'll find an event to draw your family to the area for deals and delights.

There are also opportunities to see goods from businesses that don't run a brick-and-mortar operation yet. The Holiday Pop-Up Shop Program has been around since 2014 and the initial idea was to bring new retailers to downtown Colorado Springs while also filling vacant buildings during the holidays.

Skate in the Park - Nov 10 to Jan 31

Ice skating in Acacia Park returns on Friday, November 10. Tickets are $10 which includes skates. Children 4 and under are free with a paying adult. Hours of operation vary from weekdays to weekends and during Thanksgiving.

Check the Skate in the Park site for specific times. Ticket purchases are in-person only and the venue prefers credit card payments.

Shop Local, Win Local - Nov 10 to Dec 10

Starting on November 10, if you spend a total of $50 or more at downtown retail shops up to December 10, you will be entered into a sweepstakes drawing. The grand prize drawing is a $1000 Visa gift card, and there will be weekly drawings for a 'Downtown gift basket,' which will contain products from Downtown retailers valued at over $100 and a $150 Downtown gift card.

Holiday coupon book pick up

Find deals from downtown businesses in the holiday coupon book offered up for free while supplies last from the Downtown Partnership. The book is available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20-Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Downtown Partnership offices (111 S. Tejon St., Suite 703) and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 at Acacia Park.

Small Business Saturday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday across the United States and the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs is encouraging you to do your holiday shopping at local businesses downtown.

To give you a little incentive, the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership will have a booth located at Acacia Park on Nov 25. Need help finding a shop, there's a directory for that!

Holiday Art & Gift Market

A one-day event at 427 E. Colorado Ave provides a one-stop shopping experience for local creations, including pottery, jewelry, textiles, paintings and accessories from 30+ artisan vendors at Cottonwood Center for the Arts

Holiday Stroll - Dec 6

The annual Holiday Stroll happens Wednesday, December 6 in downtown Colorado Springs. The event hosted by the Downtown Colorado Springs Partnership encourages people to shop local and shop small this holiday season. Christmas carolers, musicians, and a few special holiday characters will be in the area, along with a hot chocolate stand.

The vast majority of businesses in the downtown area are locally owned. Many stay open late during the Holiday Stroll to catch potential customers who are unable to stop by during normal business hours.

Caroling & Music Downtown Dec 9 (12-4 p.m.) and Dec 23 (2-5 p.m.)

The Dickens Carolers and Christmas Brass will be spreading holiday cheer across downtown. According to the group, "we bring a large repertoire of traditional Christmas carols, popular holiday favorites, and jazzy arrangements to groups large and small, all in beautiful Victorian attire and vocal harmony!"

Festival of Lights Parade - Dec 9

On Saturday, December 9, downtown will come alive for the Festival of Lights Parade down Tejon Ave. You can park for free in downtown garages all day and all night for the event.

The parade kicks off at 5:50 p.m. and concludes at 7:00 p.m. Keep in mind this large event means road closures and a lot more foot traffic in the area.

The event that has brought crowds of over 70,000 to Downtown Colorado Springs will make its return with the 2023 theme of "Sounds of the Season." Expect to see nearly 100 parade participants completely decked out in lights, and Christmas-themed gear, and Santa of course will be in attendance.

