Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 6 - 8

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From car shows to getting that delicious state fair classic food, here are a few of our favorite events.

1st Annual Victor Heritage Days

This inaugural event is a historical presentation by La Jean Greeson who has a passionate love for Victor and the Gold Mining District. La Jean will be doing two presentations with accompanying vintage photos at the Gold Coin Club from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on this event, visit the event website.

Pikes Peak Challenge

This family-friendly fundraiser is sure to have a summit for everyone involved! You can choose from four total events:

a hike up Pikes Peak

a 13-mile round-trip hike to Barr Camp

a 2-mile walk and roll through Manitou Springs

a virtual challenge

All funds will go towards benefiting Coloradoans living with brain injuries. For more information about the event, visit the event website.

Mountain of the Sun Music Festival

This year's event will feature five local bands including:



Reid Poole & The Night Owls

A Carpenter's Daughter

Patchwork Jack

Frog & Fiddle

Deidre McCarthy & Friends

There will also be several local art vendors, food trucks, and local alcoholic drink options. For more information about this event, visit the event website.

Beats & Ballots 2024 Music Festival

During this festival, local activists, community leaders, and elected officials will take the mic to address pressing issues such as social justice, environmental sustainability, and education reform. Between sets, the emcees will encourage concert-goers to participate in various interactive activities including voter registration drives and open mic sessions. For more information about the event, visit the event website.

Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony

Join the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum as they cheer on Team USA athletes one last time. For more information about the USOPM and its celebration, visit our previous reporting.

Briarfest

Friday, the annual Briarfest community event is kicking off in Briargate. It's three days of food, rides, and live entertainment on the north side of the springs, that's now turning into a staple in the community. More information about the event here.

