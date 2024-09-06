Free community "Briarfest" event happening all weekend - rides, live entertainment, food, and a beer garden.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Today, the annual Briarfest community event is kicking off in Briargate. It's three days of food, rides, and live entertainment on the north side of the springs, that's now turning into a staple in the community.

This year is a big year for organizers and the community. I talked with people setting up here who tell me this is the tenth year for the event so they're planning on making it bigger than ever.

St. Gabriel's church hosts the event and the proceeds benefit their new school and the church. Things kick off Friday at 5pm. You can see the full schedule of events is packed all weekend.

The events happening all weekend include live music, a silent auction, and a car show. There's even a beer garden. It's all happening off Research and Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. The address is 8755 Scarborough Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.

The first Briarfest started as a picnic a decade ago and has since blossomed into the event it is today. I talked with Mark Lanning who is in charge of the event. He tells me about how the event has grown over the years.

"We had a vision for it to grow over the years and then you know it's probably doubled or tripled since the first year and so it's been nice to watch a grow over the years."

Not only is the event open to all ages, but it's also free to attend as well. I did some research and found out you can buy unlimited rides wristbands on their website.

As far as parking goes, organizers are encouraging people to use ride-shares or their drop-off zone. There's a small lot here and on-street parking along Scarborough drive.





City of Colorado Springs Release Amphitheater Sound Data After the Ford Amphitheater opened many complained about the sound, newly released noise data shows the venue has complied since opening night. City releases noise data from the Ford Amphitheater's opening weekend