U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Musem gears up for the 2024 Paralympic Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Musem will be hosting several events in anticipation of the 2024 Paralympic Games. Here's what you can expect.

28 August



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Paralympic Opening Ceremony Watch Party 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

29 August



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

30 August



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Noah Elliot Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

31 August - Paralympic Day



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ashley Nashleanas Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Noah Elliott Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Billy Lister Meet and Greet 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

1 September



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Noah Elliot Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2 September



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

3 September



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4 September



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

5 September



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

6 September



Bernard Sandoval Live Paralympic-Themed Oil Painting

Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Michael Tagliapietra Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

7 September



Michael Tagliapietra Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

McClain Hermes Meet and Greet 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

8 September



Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Noah Elliott Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Paralympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The museum will be hosting the events all week long.

