U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Musem gears up for the 2024 Paralympic Games

olympics.jpg
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
A child plays at the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Musem will be hosting several events in anticipation of the 2024 Paralympic Games. Here's what you can expect.

28 August

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Paralympic Opening Ceremony Watch Party 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

29 August

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

30 August

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Noah Elliot Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

31 August - Paralympic Day

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Ashley Nashleanas Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Noah Elliott Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Billy Lister Meet and Greet 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

1 September

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Noah Elliot Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2 September

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

3 September

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4 September

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

5 September

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

6 September

  • Bernard Sandoval Live Paralympic-Themed Oil Painting
  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Michael Tagliapietra Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

7 September

  • Michael Tagliapietra Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • McClain Hermes Meet and Greet 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

8 September

  • Artifact Demonstration 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Noah Elliott Meet and Greet 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Paralympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The museum will be hosting the events all week long.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

