Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 20 - 22

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Chile Fest in Pueblo to the Pikes Peak Marathon, there's plenty of Colorado culture to experience.

30th Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival

The Chile Fest is happening Friday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on South Union Avenue in Historic Downtown Pueblo! The festival was created to promote Pueblo's rich agriculture and to encourage the community to buy local fresh products. From chiles to a balloon fest, there's plenty to enjoy. One day admission is $6, three-day admission is $18 and a family-four pack is $40. Click here for everything you need to know.

Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

This weekend is the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon! Saturday is the 13 mile race up the mountain and on Sunday, the runners will go up the mountain and back down. The course for the marathon begins in downtown Manitou Springs, and proceeds for about one and a half miles before it joins into the Pikes Peak's Barr Trail. More information here.

'Henry IV & V'

Shakespeare's multi-part saga about the rise of King Henry the V comes to Theatreworks this Friday! It combines Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, as well as Henry V into a two hour show. The performance will last from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will be held at the ENT Center for the Arts at UCCS. Tickets start at $20.75. More information here.

Folk'n'Flannel Festival & Fundraiser

Wear your flannel and join this fundraiser on Friday and Saturday! It will be held at The Meanwhile Block on Costilla Street in Colorado Springs. Friday's festivities will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a silent disco. Saturday's events will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will have live music. The event is a fundraiser for UpaDowna, a local nonprofit that provides access to outdoor adventures for all. Tickets start at $20. More information here.

