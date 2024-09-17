Everything you need to know about the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival

PUEBLO — The 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival is right around the corner! Here's everything you need to know about the event that's keeping Colorado culture alive.

The Chile Fest was created to promote Pueblo's rich agriculture and to encourage the community to buy local fresh products.

When is the Chile Fest?

The Chile Fest will be from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22. Below are the times you can check out the festivities:



Friday: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where is the Chile Fest?

The event will be held on South Union Avenue in Historic Downtown Pueblo.

How much are tickets?

Children 12 and under, as well as military members with a valid ID are free. Below are the ticket prices:



One day admission: $6

Three-day admission: $18

Family four-pack: $40

To purchase tickets, visit the Pueblo Chile Festival's website.

Is there a shuttle?

During the festival each day, there will be a free shuttle available in the parking lot of the Midtown Shopping Center, which is located on West 6th Street.

When is the Balloon Fest?

To celebrate the 30th Chile Fest, 30 big hot air balloons will soar across Pueblo! The free event is happening the at Langoni Sports Complex, which is located at West 24th Street and High Street.

The liftoff is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6:45 a.m.

The balloons will inflate and glow Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. The balloon glow will be held on the grassy knolls, which are located at South Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue.

All balloon flights will happen as long as weather permits.

When is the Chihuahua & Friends Parade?

The Chihuahua & Friends Parade will happen Sunday at 11 a.m. There is a $7 online registration fee, and it is $10 at the event. Day of registration starts at 10 a.m.

The parade will be held on the lawn of the El Pueblo History Museum. Costumes are encouraged, and owners are responsible for dog cleanup and water for their furry friend. Click here for more information.

When is the Jalapeno Eating Contest?

The Jalapeno Eating Contest is happening Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on the corner of South Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue.

What else can I expect?

The event will feature the following and much more:



live entertainment

street vendors

cooking competitions

Here are the performances you can expect at the Entertainment Tent:

Friday:



4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Brian Earl & The Tribe

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Mixxed Nutz

8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Steele Street

Saturday:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Nicole Taibi

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - The Rick Black Trio

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Shades of Blue

6 p.m. to 8 pm. - Dan Treanor & Frankie Dejoy Jam Session

8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Trikk

Sunday:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - The Coopersonics

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Bessemer Belaires

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Six Bicks and a Flight

The Disgo's Wild West Magic Show will happen on Saturday and Sunday. Below are the times for all of the shows:

Saturday: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

There will also be performances at the RMSER Kids Corner on Saturday and Sunday. Below is a list of the performances:

Saturday:



11 a.m. - Mix Playlist

12 p.m. - Group Folklorico Dance Group

1 p.m. - Motown Playlist

2 p.m. - Jeannie's School of Dance

3 p.m. - Valma Segura Mariachi Singer

Sunday:

11 a.m. - Bear Cross Country Rock Blues

12 p.m. - Valma Segura Mariachi Singer

1 p.m. - Bear Cross Country Rock Blues

2 p.m. - Valma Segura Mariachi Singer

3 p.m. - Selena Playlist

Are there any events before the Chile Fest?

There is a Chili & Salsa Showdown happening on Thursday at the Pueblo Convention Center. Entry fee is $5 for non-commercial entries and $25 for commercial entries. Commercial judging starts at 9 a.m. and non-commercial judging starts at 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

Cooks test their recipes during the Chili & Salsa Showdown

There is also a Kick Off Party on Thursday, September 19 at the Pueblo Convention Center & Expo Hall. The event will have a VIP cocktail hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the event will run until 10 p.m.

There will be live music from The Homeboys and Bits & Pieces. VIP tickets are $35 and VIP tables are $350. Click here to learn more about the kickoff party and to buy tickets.

For more information, visit the Pueblo Chile Festival's website.





